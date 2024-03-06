Kristen Stewart’s risqué bodysuit at the ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ L.A. premiere has fans eager for more: See her other looks

"Love Lies Bleeding" star Kristen Stewart is ruling the red carpet with her risqué fashion choices. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

As anticipation builds for the U.S. premiere of Love Lies Bleeding on March 8, fans are applauding the cast’s head-turning fashion as they hit the press tour in America and Europe.

Among the roster of stars, which includes Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Jena Malone and Dave Franco, the film’s headliner, Kristen Stewart, stood out in a risqué bodysuit she donned at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

Directed by Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding is set in the 1980s and stars Stewart as a reclusive gym manager who falls in love with an ambitious bodybuilder (O'Brian). The couple’s relationship becomes toxic and violent, due in large part to Stewart’s notorious crime family.

Stewart’s film performance, described as “electric” by Deadline, is matched only by her off-screen style, which commands attention. See her best looks from the red carpets, below — and read what fans have to say about them.

Sundance Film Festival: Casual wear

Stewart kicked off the film's premiere on Jan. 20 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The actor wore a cropped white tank cut off at the sleeves by Mother Denim. She topped off her look with red trousers that had a cream-colored stripe on the sides and off-white Adidas sneakers.

Sundance Film Festival: Dickies

For her second look on Jan. 20, Stewart wore a teal bomber jacket by Dickies at a Sundance afterparty that evening. According to Harper's Bazaar, she kept the white muscle tee she'd worn previously, though she swapped her Adidas with black platform sneakers and long white socks.

Berlin: Chanel Couture

A Chanel ambassador since 2013, Stewart wore an all-white ensemble at the film's Berlin premiere on Feb. 18. According to Vogue, the outfit is from Chanel Haute Couture's spring 2024 collection.

The look was styled by Tera Swennen and included a blazer with golden buttons and a miniskirt highlighting a tulle overskirt. Underneath, she wore a pair of pearlescent white tights with black strap shoes.

Berlin: Chanel Couture

For her second look on Feb. 18, Stewart pulled once again from Chanel Haute Couture's spring 2024 collection. This time, it included a color-block skirt with a ribbed bra underneath. She topped it off with nude knee socks and dark platform loafers.

Los Angeles: Better

The star was giving Fosse at the Los Angeles premiere on March 5 with a black skintight bodysuit by Better, which she wore with sheer tights by Wolford and an off-the-shoulder Cosabella blazer. Also styled by Swennen, Stewart topped off the look with black Chanel stilettos.

What fans are saying...

Between the latest bodysuit in Los Angeles and a provocative cover shoot for the March issue of Rolling Stone, for which she wore a jockstrap, one fan on X credited the actress for knowing "how to break the damn internet" with her fashion choices.

"Nobody does a red carpet like Kristen Stewart," another fan wrote of the daring look.

Another was at a loss for words, writing simply, "kristen stewart oH MY GOD??"

