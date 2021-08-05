Kristen Schaal opens up about why she was fired from 'South Park' after only one month

Trey Parker and Matt Stone won't be leaving the quiet mountain town of South Park, Colorado anytime soon. Viacom just signed a new $900 million deal with the duo that'll keep the long-running animated series going until 2027 — 30 years after it first hit the airwaves. Not everyone has been with South Park that long, though: in a new interview on The Daily Beast's podcast, The Last Laugh, actress and comedian Kristen Schaal opens up about her ultra-brief tenure in South Park's writers' room. "I didn’t last long," the Flight of the Conchords scene-stealer says. "I was there for like a month and... I got a warning that I was talking too much."