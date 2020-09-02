Kristen Bell shares drawing made by daughter for Dax Shepard's 16th sober anniversary

Dax Shepard is being celebrated by his family for marking his 16th year of sobriety.

His wife, actress Kristen Bell, shared a sign that one of their daughters made in honor of Shepard’s personal milestone. “Happy sobriety birthday Dady,” it said — along with what Bell described as a “absolutely random” but “perfect” sketch of Harry Potter’s Ron Weasley on the other side.

Bell praised the Bless This Mess actor, 45, and Armchair Expert podcast host on his “16th sobriety birthday.” She said their daughter — not revealing whether it was Lincoln, 7, or Delta, 5 — woke up Shepard with the sign.

She went on to praise her partner, saying, “Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D.”

Shepard revealed in 2018 that he was sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old neighbor when he was 7 and said the pain of that experience led to his drug and alcohol addiction later on.

The Punk’d alum said before getting sober in 2004, “I just loved to get f**ked-up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything,” he told Playboy. “Mostly, my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday, I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

While Shepard is committed to a sober life, he doesn’t mind that Bell uses marijuana and is OK with her using ecstasy as well if she wanted. He told Marc Maron in 2018 that he thinks everyone should try “really good ecstasy” and mushrooms before they die as long as they’re not being “schmucks” while inebriated.

Shepard has also said he’s OK with his daughters dabbling when they get older.

“I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point,” Shepard said on his podcast in April “Well, there’s a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages, right? People who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So I guess I’m going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink — just don’t do cocaine or opioids. If you don’t do those two things, you’ll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life.”

