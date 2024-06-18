Krispy Kreme releases 'Friends'-themed doughnuts, but some American fans aren't happy

Krispy Kreme wants fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of iconic '90s sitcom "Friends" with a brand new line of specialty doughnuts.

The only problem? Some "Friends" aficionados are taking issue with Krispy Kreme's lack of sharing this release with U.S. consumers, as the specialty doughnuts are only available in the U.K.

The doughnut chain announced its new limited release of four "Friends"-inspired doughnuts Monday in a reference-heavy news release proclaiming: “COULD WE ‘BE’ ANY MORE EXCITED?!?!”

"Each doughnut is a tribute to one of the most iconic TV shows inspired by fan favourite characters and episodes," said the announcement.

The full dozen "Friends"-themed donuts.

As part of the festivities, Krispy Kreme did a survey evaluating their adult consumers' likelihood to share food − cue Joey's famous "Joey doesn't share food" line − and found that when it comes to doughnuts especially, people tend to be a little stingy.

Here's what we know about the Krispy Kreme "Friends" anniversary collaboration.

A dozen "Friends" doughnuts.

American fans react

"Friends" and Krispy Kreme fans have one major issue with the limited release − it's only available in the U.K.

Despite "Friends" being an icon of '90s Americana, the North Carolina-based company chose to release the anniversary treats only to its fans across the pond. Why? Well, Krispy Kreme has chosen to keep its secrets − but American fans surely have some opinions.

"This is where I am just confused by the decision making process," said one under a Snackaltor post announcing the doughnuts on Instagram. "Friends was a huge US show (I know it is big internationally as well, but come on), yet this is a UK thing."

"Why wouldn’t this very American phenomenon be released in America?" said another. One commenter summed it up more concisely, saying simply: "UK? Bruh why not NY."

Some American fans had a little more humor about the situation, with one commenting, "UK? But that's where Ross met Emily! And Monica and Chandler started being more than friends and doing laundry!"

UK fans themselves were naturally more excited, with many in the comments planning special trips out to their nearest locations to get their hands on the treats.

While American fans may feel a little neglected by this nostalgic release, they do have some tasty fun to enjoy with the Dolly Parton doughnut line that wound down over the weekend. The next collab fans are begging for? A take on the blockbuster release of "Inside Out 2," of course.

Either way, U.S. doughnut fans will have to wait to see what's next.

Krispy Kreme 'Friends' 30th-anniversary doughnut flavors

The cheekily-named doughnuts take inspiration from famous episodes and moments from the show, pairing punny names with unmistakably "Friends"-inspired imagery.

The "We Were on a Coffee Break" donut.

"We were on a Coffee Break," a nod to Ross' famous line, features the "Central Park Coffee" shop logo as a topper, while the simply-named "Friends" donut is distinct as can be with an image of the iconic fountain, font and colors in the form of sprinkles.

U.S. fans have been left disappointed, as the "Friends" donuts are currently only alliable in the U.K.

"How You Doin'?" of course references Joey's catchphrase and captures the purple and yellow door peephole from Monica's apartment and "Trifle" refers to Rachel's infamously catastrophic Thanksgiving treat.

The recognizable donuts are available for a limited time.

" Friends " - An original glazed doughnut topped with chocolate icing, sprinkles, and a white chocolate "Friends" logo topper.

" How You Doin’?" - A classic ring doughnut dipped in purple icing with mango and passionfruit frosting.

" We Were on a Coffee Break" - A glazed donut topped with caffè latte flavor icing, chocolate swirl, frosting, and a white chocolate topper.

"Trifle" - A strawberry and custard-filled doughnut topped with chocolate curls and green sprinkles.

The range will be available through July 21 in Krispy Kreme shops in the U.K., some supermarkets and service stations and delivery partners like UberEats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme's 'Friends' doughnuts only in the UK: Americans react