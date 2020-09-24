Kris Jenner Sets the Record Straight on Real Housewives Casting Rumors

Is there a new Housewife in town? Not so fast.

Amid speculation that Kris Jenner is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the momager set the record straight during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris about the casting speculation, noting, "I'm gonna say you're not gonna do that." In response, Kris—who recently announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after season 20—confirmed she won't be joining the Bravo show. "No, you're absolutely right, you know me very well," Kris told Ellen. "I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards. But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life...and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."

Though fans won't see Kris become a Housewife, they'll still be able to see the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until 2021. During her chat with Ellen, Kris explained that the decision to stop filming the show was "kind of sudden."

The 64-year-old businesswoman went on to share that the whole family—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—felt that it was just time to end the hit E! series.

"It just sort of came to us," she explained. "We thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs. It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat, there were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced."

"It's just so crazy that all of this has happened," Kris continued. "And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

On Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family surprised fans with the news that the series would be coming to an end. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," the family said in a statement. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"

