Kris Jenner posts emotional tribute to Tristan Thompson’s mom after death

Kris Jenner shares a tribute to Andrea Thompson, the mother of Tristan Thompson. (Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner says she is "heartbroken" after the death of Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson.

The grandmother of 12, whose daughter Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with the NBA star, posted photos with Thompson’s late mother through the years, paired with an emotional caption detailing how she will miss Andrea's “bright spirit and amazing light” following her passing.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” the reality TV mogul wrote. “My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Jenner's followers sent their condolences in the comments section.

“Terrible news, Andrea was so young and vibrant and such a great mom,” wrote Jenner’s pal Faye Resnick. “Prayers to @realtristan13 and his family.”

“We love you Andrea and will miss you dearly,” wrote Khloé’s friend Khadijah Haqq McCray.

Jenner’s friend Kathy Hilton also shared some red hearts on the post.

On Jan. 6, the 31-year-old NBA player's mother passed away after suffering a heart attack in Toronto. It was reported that Thompson and Kardashian flew to Canada shortly after.

Thompson’s mother was grandmother to Thompson’s children Prince Thompson, 6, True Thompson, 4, Theo Thompson, 13 months, and a baby boy the athlete and Kardashian welcomed via surrogate in 2022.

The Good American co-founder and the athlete began dating in 2016. The pair broke up in 2018 when he was engulfed in a cheating scandal, just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child. They ultimately reconciled, but split again due to repeated infidelities, despite the news that they planned to welcome a second child in 2022. In Dec. 2021, personal trainer Maralee Nichols announced the birth of her son with Thompson.

As of the publishing date, Thompson has not shared any words on the passing of his mother.