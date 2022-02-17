Kris Jenner says Kylie's son Wolf looks 'exactly' like Stormi

Kylie Jenner's son Wolf was born on 2/2/22. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

Kris Jenner is sharing new details about Kylie's son, Wolf.

The momager talked about the arrival of her 11th grandchild on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she was the only one in the delivery room with her youngest daughter and Travis Scott when the baby was born on Feb. 2. She also said that Wolf looks just like the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"He's so cute!" gushed Kris — or "Lovey" to all her KarJenner grandkids.

"I was in the hospital when he was born," she said. "It was me and Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now," due to COVID. "Back in the day, I had like 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party. Now, it's very controlled."

The mom of six said when Wolf "came out, it was like: There's Stormi being born all over again." Wolf looks "exactly" like his big sister.

The siblings now have birthdays one day apart — as Stormi was born Feb. 1, 2018.

Kris said Wolf got the best birthday though — 2/2/22 — which she said is Kylie's "angel number." In numerology, angel numbers are repetitive sequences of three or four numbers that appear in random places in your life and are said to hold spiritual meaning.

Kris said, "2-2-2-2 has always been Kylie's angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird," adding, "She's had the necklace for like five years."

That explains why Kris and many of Kylie's friends referred to the baby as an "angel" baby, leading to speculation that was his given name.

Kris went on to be tested on all the names of her grandchildren — and she initially left True, Khloé Kardashian's daughter, off the list. "Save the best for last," she quipped. She also tried to predict who would give her a 12th grandchild. She suggested Kendall, because she is the lone child with no kids, but the women agreed the model, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, would probably down the line.

Kylie announced the birth of her second child on Feb. 6. It's a high in a turbulent time in her relationship with rapper Scott, who has been under scrutiny after there was a stampede at his music festival and 10 people died. He's facing multiple lawsuits. Family members have also debunked gossip that Kylie and Scott split, as they've had an on and off relationship since 2017.