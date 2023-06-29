Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the most famous families on the planet... but at what cost? That's what Kris Jenner wondered on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"We've built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes, I feel like it can be a curse," the 67-year-old entrepreneur admitted.

"Sometimes, I feel like I've helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters... they're so brutal sometimes and I feel bad that I've brought this element, you know, to our lives," the matriarch continued. "And it's hard. It's a struggle."

Kris is the most infamous momager in the business as she's orchestrated the successful careers of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. At least two women on that list are billionaires. (Rob Kardashian isn't hurting either; he just went the more private route.) However, during an emotional conversation with Kim, Kris pondered if the life she created for her six kids is too much.

"It weighs heavy on my heart a lot," the television personality shared. "Sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin. That we've created this life, not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative."

"It could be really negative," Kim agreed.

"I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it is, we get blamed for everything. Everything is our fault," Kris continued.

The conversation appears to take place after Kanye West publicly blasted Kris and said his kids will never "do Playboy and sex tapes" like his ex-wife. The episode was also filmed around Kim's birthday in October, just weeks after the rapper's White Lives Matter stunt that led to him making multiple antisemitic statements, and effectively, his "cancellation." (The show has yet to address that controversy.)

"I feel so bad for you guys that you have to bear that on certain days like we sometimes experience," Kris vaguely added.

Story continues

Kim explained in her confessional that she gets where her mom is coming from because "this past year really has been wild for our family" — which is an understatement. In that past year, aside from West drama, Tristan Thompson fathered another child while he and Khloé were expecting their second baby together. Kylie's partner at the time, Travis Scott, performed at Astroworld when it turned into a mass casualty incident while she and Kendall were in attendance. Kourtney and Travis Barker went through a grueling fertility journey, although that storyline has a happy ending.

Kris went on to say that she never knows "what I'm gonna wake up to."

"It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive, or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can't control," Kris shared in her confessional.

But Kim tried to alleviate her mom's guilt.

"You live in this guilt thinking, like, I wish I didn't help all my kids get famous. You just can't live like that," the Skims co-founder declared. "We wanted this and you just helped us fulfill our dreams and, like, what our potential was."

Kim continued, "Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them. It's the one thing we do. The Kardashians, like, we don't stoop to anyone's level and we get through things and we get through them together."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.