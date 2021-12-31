Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner leans on family in tough times.

In a New Year's Eve Instagram post Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 66, looked back at 2021 and shared what got her and her famous family through "challenges" they faced. She shared photos that documented her kids' and grandkids' birthdays, daughter Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker and more sweet moments as highlights from the past 12 months.

"Happy New Year's Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," wrote Kris in the caption. "It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids' birthdays, my grandkids' birthdays, Mother's Day, and of course an engagement!"

"I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives," she continued. "Every day is a blessing. Every birthday is a gift. Every day we say I love you to our family members, every night we say goodnight to our loved ones, every morning we wake up and do what we love, surrounded by those we love."

The Kardashians made headlines for lots of reasons in 2021, including when they concluded their E! reality series in June after 20 seasons.

"This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do, but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs," she said. "Thank you for being here with us. You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022! Sending you so much love!! Happy New Year!!!!"

On Kris' birthday last month, her daughters honored her with loving tributes on social media, including 24-year-old Kylie Jenner, who said, "Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!! There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!"

"Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I've ever met," Kim Kardashian wrote. "You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can't describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom!!!"

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, wrote, "My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!! I have no idea what I would do without you. The thought of it is some thing I can't even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives."

She added, "You are all that matters to us! ... Without you our lives would feel aimlessly lonely. You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. I don't know how you do it but you do every single day! you inspire and motivate me daily. You've taught us so many things. I don't think we have space for me to write them all down But one of the most precious things you taught me is how to love. I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you! I will try every day to show you!"

Kris responded to the post, "Ok this made me cry…God I love you !!!!!!"