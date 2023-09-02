Kris Jenner Awkwardly Dancing At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert Is Going Viral
So last night, Kris Jenner attended the LA stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.
She had amazing floor seats, which, if you've seen the show, you know, aren't really seats. It's more like one giant dance floor.
But maybe Kris missed that memo.
A clip of her trying to do the Electric Slide has gone viral, for, well, you can watch and see why here.
Kris Jenner and Offset living their best life at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. https://t.co/bU2QXKRGLB
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2023
Kris didn't really know what to do:
Offset hitting the Electric Slide with Jay-Z & Kris Jenner at Beyoncé’s #RENAISANCEWorldTour in LA 🪩pic.twitter.com/4GDP3vb1Mv
— VIBES (@fashiotainment) September 2, 2023
She kind of just stood there and rocked along while everyone else around her danced:
Offset, Kris Jenner, JAY-Z and more attempt the electric slide last night at Beyoncé’s show in LA. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/3BSJXXb5e6
— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 2, 2023
Jay-Z and Offset even tried to help her, but nope. Kris still struggled.
NOT JAY-Z & OFFSET HAVING TO TEACH KRIS JENNER THE ELECTRIC SLIDE DJJDDJ LMFAOOO ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pqedc76OAr
— danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) September 2, 2023
People commented on it online, from how she kept going around in circles...
Kris Jenner was really struggling to do the Electric Slide. Going round in circles 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8h7z94a8hy
— 𝑺𝒂𝒖𝒇 • FLO NOTICED ME (@thiquessance) September 2, 2023
Somebody get Kris Jenner out of the line https://t.co/eFvwxsqXHN
— Hendrix Monae (@HendrixMonae) September 2, 2023
Kris Jenner add been around a lil too long to not know the electric slide by now https://t.co/wjL5YTGcOa
— Andy’s Coming 🛸 (@thatsandrelle) September 2, 2023
...to all the other missed steps.
Now why kris Jenner keep going backwards 🤣
— J-Love (@Jaydaunderdoggg) September 2, 2023
kris jenner in there trying her best i’m crying https://t.co/6KDXntNbtB
— niggaless cage (@2sandz) September 2, 2023
Some commended her, though.
Kris Jenner is funny as hell 😭 pic.twitter.com/1k02Zm8Sbu
— j a y t e e 🎰 (@TheTokenJT) September 2, 2023
Kris Jenner look hella fun to hang with
— AP (@ndulceee) September 2, 2023