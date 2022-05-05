Kourtney Kardashian's daughter hangs up on her after learning about engagement to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian did not get the response she was hoping for during this week's episode of The Kardashians , when she shared the news of her recent engagement to Travis Barker with her kids. Kardashian has three children from a former relationship with Scott Disick. When Kardashian revealed the news to her daughter Penelope Disick over the phone, the child hung up.

“Penelope took it hard,” Kardashian said. “I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, does that mean taking me away?”

She also received a less-than-enthusiastic response from her son, Reign.

“Reign, guess what?” Kourtney asked via FaceTime.

“What?” her son asked.

“Mom and Travis got engaged.” she said.

“What does that mean?” asked the boy.

“It means he proposed and gave me a ring,” his mom said with a smile

“Not Exciting!” he shouted back.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, put together the guest list for the surprise engagement. While Barker’s children were in attendance, Jenner felt Kardashian’s children were too young. However, several viewers and Kardashian herself thought that wasn’t the best decision.

Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!🥺 #TheKardashians — Betsy Davis (@hiimbets) May 5, 2022

“I do wish that my kids were here,” Kardashian said. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

The Kardashians are release Thursdays at 12 a.m. on Hulu.

