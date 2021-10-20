See new photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's fairy-tale engagement

Travis Barker went all out for his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just shared new photos from Sunday's engagement — and the whole thing was gorgeous.

"I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," Kardashian, 42, declared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The images show a close-up look of the hundreds of roses and candles that were sprawled across the beach at Rosewood's Miramar Beach Hotel near Santa Barbara, Calif. In one shot, the soon-to-be bride and groom are smiling ear to ear as they nuzzle up after she said "yes." Kardashian also gave fans a look at her huge engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth $500,000 to $1 million.

Kardashian's famous family was on hand to celebrate the special occasion, minus Scott Disick. The reality star's ex and father of her three children is "having a really hard time" now that Barker officially popped the question, a source tells Yahoo Entertainment.

"He knew it was going to happen eventually, but it doesn't make it any easier," adds the insider close to the KarJenners. "The family is worried about how he's going to handle the next few months. [Kourtney and Travis] aren't going to hide their happiness."

This will be Kardashian's first time walking down the aisle. Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy.

Travis Barker pops the question to Kourtney Kardashian: