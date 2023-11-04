Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together

UFC 285: Shevchenko v Grasso - Credit: eff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first baby together.

Days after the Blink-182 drummer and members of the Kardashian family were spotted in the vicinity of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital, People reports that Kourtney did give birth to the couple’s son.

Kardashian’s pregnancy was not without some complications, however. In early September, Barker flew back to the United States, citing an “urgent family matter” and prompting Blink-182 to postpone several shows on their European tour. No details were shared at the time, though before the announcement was made, Barker had shared a few photos on his Instagram Stories of a dedicated prayer room.

A few days later, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she had underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save the baby’s life. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote at the time. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian revealed the pregnancy earlier this summer, breaking the news to Barker and the general public at the same time. During a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles back in June, Kardashian appeared in the crowd holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” (perhaps a nod to a famous shot in the “All the Small Things” video when a fan holds up the exact same sign). The arena cameras projected the moment on the big screens, causing a celebratory pause in the music as Barker left the stage to share the moment with Kardashian.

The baby boy reportedly named Rocky is Barker and Kardashian’s first child together, though each have children from previous relationships. Barker had two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he also remains close with his former step-daughter, who is Moakler’s daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian has three children with her former partner Scott Disick.

Barker and Kardashian’s relationship reportedly began in late 2020, with official confirmation coming in Jan. 2021. The couple got engaged in October of that year and were unofficially married in April 2022. An official, legal ceremony was held about a month later.

