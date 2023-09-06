Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share gratitude that her 'urgent fetal surgery' went well: 'God is great'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have spoken out for the first time since he left Blink-182's tour Friday due to an "urgent family matter."

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," The Kardashians star said about her first child with the drummer. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Barker, whose band ended up postponing several shows, shared his own brief note.

"God is great," he wrote. "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Kardashian, who married Barker last year, revealed the couple is expecting in June at a Blink-182 concert, of all places, after she'd said on her family's show that the two had attempted in vitro fertilization. Their little one is scheduled to arrive late this year.

Already, though, she's mom to three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and 8-year-old Reign. Barker is dad to 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Moakler's adult daughter Atiana De La Hoya.