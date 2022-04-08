Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Appearance with Blended Family: Photo

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made The Kardashians premiere a blended family affair.

The couple, who recently celebrated their love with a Las Vegas wedding, attended the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday alongside their kids, where the blended family posed together on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the new Hulu reality show.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, brought his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atiana, 23, while Kourtney, 42, came with her 7-year-old son, Reign. The Poosh creator's other two kids, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were not seen at the event.

The blended family coordinated their outfits for the premiere, each member wearing a different all-black ensemble.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian

Kourtney and Barker, who were first linked in January 2021, got engaged in October.

After the 2022 Grammys, in the early morning hours of April 4, 2022, Kourtney and Barker had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel. Kourtney later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.

Kourtney and Barker's children weren't the only kids present at Thursday's premiere — Khloé Kardashian also brought along her 3-year-old daughter True.

The Good American co-founder, 37, looked chic in a floor-length dress with a corset top while True wore a tank dress of the same color. The mom of one accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses while True rocked a pair of high-top Dior sneakers.

Ahead of the screening, the mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In the sweet photo, Khloé holds True against her hip as the pair smiled for the camera.