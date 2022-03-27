Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Match — and Make Out! — on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed plenty of PDA at the 94th Academy Awards.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, who got engaged in October 2021, made their Oscars debut on the red carpet in coordinating style. The Poosh founder and her rocker fiancé made out for the camera (with tongues touching) as they modeled matching black looks at the 2022 Oscars.

The Kardashians star opted for a sleek, strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress paired with a slicked back hairstyle and strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss Sandals. The Blink-182 drummer matched his lady in a head-to-toe black suit and black rectangular sunglasses.

Barker and Blink-182 will be performing alongside various other artists, the Academy announced earlier this month. The show, which is hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, will also feature performances by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and more.

Before the red carpet, Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready skincare routine. The Poosh founder paid a visit to aesthetician Iván Pol (known as The Beauty Sandwich on social media) for a non-toxic, non-invasive facial. "Oscars prep with Beauty Sandwich," the star said as she filmed a video of herself during the treatment.

While tonight's appearance marks Kardashian and Barker's first Academy Awards, this isn't their first red carpet moment.

In September 2021, the couple made their romance official at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Kardashian and Barker posed for photos in matching black ensembles. Kardashian opted for a long-sleeve, leather mini dress that featured a corset-like construction. Barker kept it cool in a tailored black suit that was adorned with metallic spikes.

When it comes to their couple style, Kardashian and Barker are often seen in coordinating, black ensembles. For friend Simon Huck's wedding in November, Kardashian opted for a black criss-cross dress while Barker sported a class tuxedo.

Kardashian and Barker's night out comes after a new trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians dropped that features a sneak peek of the couple as they begin their journey toward expanding their family.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," the Poosh mogul says in the clip before the couple is seen entering a doctor's appointment.

The trailer then shows their doctor asking Kardashian for a "sample" before the reality star quips, "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio."

Another shot shows Kardashian lying down during a doctor's visit as Barker holds and kisses her hand.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.