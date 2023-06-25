Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker host a gender reveal after sharing baby news

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are having a baby boy. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Baby Boy Barker is coming soon.

After announcing her pregnancy by holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign during husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig earlier this month — a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video — Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting a son.

On Saturday night Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, shared footage from a gender reveal party in which they leaned on the rocker's drumming skills to reveal the sex of their baby. As loved ones cheered them on, Kardashian perched on her husband's lap and kissed him as he performed a drum roll. As Barker dramatically smashed a cymbal, blue streamers — indicating a boy — burst out, eliciting roars from the crowd and another kiss for the couple, who tied the knot in three ceremonies last year.

The baby boy will be couple's first child together. Kardashian shares children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with former partner Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. The drummer is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya from Moakler’s previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Even prior to marrying Barker, the reality star has been candid about her struggles to get pregnant via IVF. During an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians last year, she complained that fertility treatments had caused bloating and weight gain, leading to hurtful pregnancy rumors.

"I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” said Kardashian, who repeatedly shut down pregnancy speculation, in the episode.