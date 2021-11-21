Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beachside Movie Night with Fireworks: 'Best Night Ever'

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went all out for date night.

On Saturday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, enjoyed a beachside movie night with one another, which was completed with an extravagant fireworks display.

As documented in an Instagram post from Kardashian, the pair seemingly enjoyed dinner together before moving over to a pop-up theater that was set up in the sand surrounded by dozens of lit candles.

There, the newly engaged couple watched the Christmas classic Home Alone before Barker set off some fireworks nearby. In one video from her post, Kardashian and the musician can be seen holding each other close as they gaze up into the night sky.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Kids Horseback Riding as They Celebrate Travis Barker's Birthday in Mexico

On his Instagram Story, Barker shared Kardashian's post and also shared a video of himself setting off the fireworks.

"Best night ever," he wrote alongside the short clip. "Love you forever @kourtneykardash."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. The reality star said 'Yes' following a lavish beachside proposal in Montecito, California, that featured a multitude of roses and candles.

Earlier this month, the pair attended family friend Simon Huck's wedding and teased their own upcoming nuptials.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beachside Movie Night with Fireworks: 'Best Night Ever'

Travis Barker/Instagram

At the time, Kardashian shared a sweet series of photos from the festivities that featured her and Barker holding hands and laughing.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Buys Fiancé Travis Barker His 'Dream Car' as a 46th Birthday Present

"Going to the chapel," she captioned the post, tagging Huck and his groom Phil Riportella before adding a champagne glass emoji. Barker then commented, "Our turn next," with a red rose emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

A source told PEOPLE last month that while the engagement is still fresh, it is only a matter of time before the Poosh founder and Barker make it down the aisle.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."