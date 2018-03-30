Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Her Underwear, Gets Paid to Do It

Rumors have swirled that Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima may be on the rocks, but the reality star’s latest sensual Instagram selfie seems to prove the couple is hotter than ever.

As part of her duties as one of the faces of Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign (along with her sisters), Kardashian, 38, posted an #ad on Instagram wearing Calvin Klein intimates. But the 38-year-old star decided to recruit her boyfriend, 24-year-old Bendjima to get in the photo to ramp up the wow factor.

As Bendjima sat shirtless on the ground of a bathroom wearing only jeans, Kardashian hopped on top and straddled him (as he gripped her rear end) before snapping the sexy shot, prominently featuring the brand’s iconic logoed underwear.

Kardashian wore jeans rolled down just enough to reveal black Calvin Klein undies ($20) which she paired with a matching scoop neck bralette from the brand ($32).

She kept the caption of the sensual shot simple: “#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein.”

The couple has been road tripping along the coast of California the past few days, which they’ve documented with stunning scenic photos and videos on social media.

In coincidental timing, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, 34 (with whom she has children Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3) is currently vacationing with 18-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie and his kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Scott, Sofia and his kids flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet,” a source told PEOPLE, who noted that the group is staying at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences.

According to the insider, they’re “having fun in the sun” and are spending time “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

Despite her 14-year age difference with Bendjima, Kardashian didn’t react positively to her ex’s relationship with Richie, who is 14 years younger than Disick.

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” said a source.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” said the source. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed him. Now, Scott sees his kids every week.”