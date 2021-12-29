Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Faux Tattoos Covering Her Body in Photo with Fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beachside Movie Night with Fireworks: 'Best Night Ever'

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram



Kourtney Kardashian was spotted matching her man by sporting a slew of tattoos on her chest, arms and legs.

Travis Barker, 46, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, sitting on his lap as the two hold hands while showing off intricate tattoos.

"@indiangiver 🌹🦋🕷," the Blink-182 drummer captioned the photo, tagging artist Cheyenne Randall.

The photo had fans questioning whether the tattoos were real, with one commenting, "I hope she makes them permanent 😍."

As it turns out, Randall, a Sacramento based artist, is widely known for creating tattoos on photographs, and added some ink to a photo of the celebrity couple.

He shared a snap of the behind-the-scenes process on Instagram, captioning the post, "This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik ✌🏽"

On his Instagram page Randall has images of other celebrities in tattoos that he has created, from country singer Dolly Parton to actresses Lucille Ball and Brittany Murphy.

Kardashian and Barker took their friendship to the next level earlier this year. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's relationship in January, and Barker and Kardashian went Instagram official shortly after spending Valentine's Day weekend together.

On Oct. 17, Barker got down on one knee and popped the question to Kardashian in a romantic seaside proposal in Montecito, California.

Barker has over 100 tattoos on his body, with some dedicated to Kardashian.

In April, the Barker got Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest, right near his heart. And in October, famed celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell covered up the name of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with a tattoo of a scorpion and a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

Kardashian even inked something herself, writing the words "I love you" on Barker's arm.