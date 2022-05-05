Kourtney Kardashian’s kids not happy about Travis Barker engagement: ‘Not exciting!’

Kids tempers’ were tantrumed this week on The Kardashians, following the proposal and engagement between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

“Penelope took it hard,” Kardashian said. “I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, does that mean taking me away?”

Kourtney has three children from a previous relationship with Scott Disick. The two youngest, Penelope and Reign, did not react well to the news.

She also received a less-than-enthusiastic response from her son, Reign.

“Reign, guess what?” Kourtney asked via FaceTime.

“What?” her son asked.

“Mom and Travis got engaged.” she said.

“What does that mean?” asked the boy.

“It means he proposed and gave me a ring,” his mom said with a smile

“Not Exciting!” he shouted back.

Since the engagement was a surprise Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was in charge of who was invited. While Barker's children were in attendance for the special event, Kourtney’s were not. And the decision not only divided viewers, it also divided Kardashians.

“I do wish that my kids were here,” Kardashian said. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”