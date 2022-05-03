Kourtney Kardashian and Fiancé Travis Barker Wear Matching Skirts for Their Met Gala Debut

Kourtney Kardashian's proved well-suited for her first Met Gala.

The Kardashians star, 43, stepped out at the star-studded fashion event hand-in-hand with fiancé Travis Barker — and the couple made sure to deliver the photo opp all their fans have been waiting for.

Coordinated style has become a red carpet staple for the couple, who dressed in matching black skirts for the occasion. Kardashian paired her black-and-white color-block maxi skirt with a cropped white button-down, black pumps and relaxed twisted up-do.

She kept close to Barker, 46, who experimented by pairing his white-tie upper half with a pleated skirt and black stockings on the bottom.

"We're in Thom Browne and I'm basically like a deconstructed version of [Travis's] outfit," she told La La Anthony on Vogue's red carpet livestream.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

The couple was joined by Kardashian's younger sisters Khloé Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 24, while they waited to hit the red carpet.

"We're all here at the Met!" said the Poosh founder.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Since going public with their romance last year, Kardashian and Barker have unapologetically showed the world their fair share of P.D.A., especially on the red carpet. Most recently, the couple attended the 2022 Oscars and 2022 Grammys, making out and wearing matching outfits on each occasion.

Following the Grammys, Kardashian and Barker privately tied the knot in Las Vegas, PEOPLE confirmed. The surprise gathering occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel.

A few days later, Kardashian shared photos of their intimate ceremony on Instagram. In the caption, she confirmed that she and Barker did not get legally married.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," the mom of three wrote.

Kardashian later explained that she and Barker were unable to obtain a marriage license in Las Vegas in the middle of the night. "It's not called 'fake married!'" Kardashian exclaimed during a family appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

"I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?" she added. "It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock. "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

Kardashian and Barker, who were first linked in January 2021, got engaged in October.