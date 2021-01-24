Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker: Source

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian romancing Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating.

Over the weekend, Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, enjoyed a trip to Palm Springs, California, where her mother Kris Jenner has a home. On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and the Blink-182 drummer both shared poolside views of the residence's backyard on their Instagram Story.

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source tells PEOPLE. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," an insider shares.

A rep for Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004-08.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Kardashian and Barker have known each other for years. In addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, community, Barker has previously made brief cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The pair has also been spotted on various outings together in Los Angeles throughout the years.

Back in March 2019, Barker shut down romance rumors between him and Kardashian. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told PEOPLE at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, making it clear that while he does have a deep affection for the reality star and her whole family, their relationship was strictly platonic.

"I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends," Barker said at the time.

Kardashian was previously romantically linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.

