Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Relationship with Travis Barker by Making It Instagram Official

Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker: Source

"They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic," a source tells PEOPLE

It's (Instagram) official!

Two days after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their relationship public on social media.

Kardashian, 41, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of the couple's hands clasped together. While the mother of three didn't add a caption to the image, Barker, 45, shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

The duo hinted at their relationship, which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January, over the weekend as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Both shared photos of a crackling fireplace on their Instagram Stories on Sunday, while Barker shared a photo of what may have been his gift to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star: a diamond anklet.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared a poem that nodded to the drummer as it read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."

The duo, who have been friends for years, have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles together, but Kardashian's photo Tuesday is the first time either have posted a photo together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has been crushing on Kardashian "for a long time."

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source told PEOPLE. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

The Poosh founder and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney," a second source added to PEOPLE last month. "He has been pursuing her for a while."