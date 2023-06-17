Kourtney Kardashian announces she is pregnant, expecting baby with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is pregnant at one of husband Travis Barker's shows. (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting — and she announced her big news in a way that's very appropriate for a rockstar's wife.

The eldest Kardashian sibling, 44, took to Instagram on Friday night to share a video of herself in the crowd at a concert, where her husband Travis Barker, 47, the drummer for Blink-182, was performing. In the video, the reality star holds up a sign reading “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The drummer then came down from the stage to embrace his wife, who he wed in Italy in May 2022 .

Fans loved the sweet moment between the famously affectionate couple. One wrote in the comments section, "They tried really hard to have a baby. I’m rooting for them." Another added, "Good for them —know how bad they wanted this!"

Fans of Blink-182 might recognize Kardashian's sign: It's a throwback to the band's music video for "All the Small Things," in which a fan in the audience holds up a "Travis I'm pregnant" sign.

It’s unclear if this was truly the first time the rockstar learned his wife was pregnant, but the couple has been trying to conceive for some time now. The Lemme founder, who shares children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her former partner Scott Disick, opened up about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey on The Kardashians. It was just last month that Kardashian revealed, in season 3 of her family’s Hulu series, that she and Barker were “done” with IVF .

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen,” she said at the time.

Kardashian also spoke about being hurt by previous rumors that she was pregnant , when she was trying hard to conceive. In March, she responded to a commenter who questioned if she was expecting on Instagram, writing that her body was changing due to her IVF treatments.

Barker is also already a parent. He shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya from Moakler’s previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.