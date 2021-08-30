Korn's Jonathan Davis performs seated amid COVID recovery: 'I f***ing refuse to f***ing cancel'

Jonathan Davis is back on the road with Korn after getting COVID earlier this month. His bandmate asked for prayers for him as he struggles with "COVID aftereffects." (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Jonathan Davis is seeing to it that Korn's shows go on, but it hasn't been easy.

The band's lead vocalist had COVID earlier this month, halting the nu metal band's tour, and when he returned to the stage this past weekend, he was still experiencing "COVID aftereffects." At points in his first shows back, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago suburb Tinley Park, Ill., and Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., Davis, 50, performed sitting down. He also used oxygen during the show.

"Thank you, Chicago and Noblesville, for all of your love and support," the band posted with a photo of Davis ripping through a song from his seat — an elaborate throne.

His bandmate Brian "Head" Welch shared on social media that Davis "is still struggling with the COVID aftereffects. He's physically weak and having a mental battle. Any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him. Prayers — all of it... He needs you more than ever."

James "Munky" Shaffer, the band's guitarist, thanked fans "for all the love, support and understanding for @officialjonathandavis as he is still recovering. Also, thank you to those that have attended the last 2 nights, for lifting us up as we get back on these tour dates to bring you all the best shows possible!"

Davis replied to Shaffer with, "Love you brother," and put hearts on Welch's post as well.

A video obtained by TMZ showed Davis telling the Chicago crowd, "I'm f**ing feeling very weak but I f***ing refuse to f***ing cancel." He also told his fans, "I've been here for you guys my whole career. Tonight, I need your help, please... I'm going to do my motherf***ing best tonight and that's all I can do. Let's do this sh**."

He was up and down performing, but it was draining. At another point, as he sat in his throne chair, he used an oxygen mask onstage.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are both symptoms and lingering side effects from COVID. However, Davis has long used oxygen when performing, he said last year on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast.

In the same conversation, he spoke about his history of asthma, stemming from back when he was 3 years old. It was severe in his childhood — he was sick a lot — but has been able to manage it during his adulthood with medication.

Korn fans certainly appreciated his efforts as he returned to stage. The band's Facebook page has tons of comments from attendees saying the shows were great despite Davis's health struggle.

Korn announced their summer tour dates in May. The 28-date run began in Florida on Aug. 5 but the Aug. 14 show was canceled after Davis tested positive. A few dates were canceled but most were rescheduled and the band returned to the stage on Aug. 27.

The tour, which was to end in September, is now extended to October to accommodate some of the rescheduled dates. On Monday night, they're expected to take the stage in Milwaukee.