Kokomo blues artist celebrates decades of music with free concert

Aug. 15—Kokomo native Mike Milligan didn't choose to become a blues musician. As he puts it, the blues chose him. Milligan grew up listening to the genre. He started to perform by the time he entered elementary school.

Milligan's band, Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, was formed 30 years ago. He's performing a free concert in Foster Park on Saturday to celebrate the occasion. The musician said he's bringing some friends along for the event, too.

Milligan said he reached out to T.A. Weber, a Kokomo Summer Concert Series organizer and president of Weber Speakers, to talk about music. The musician said he was invited to join the lineup of weekend concerts when Weber heard the band was celebrating an anniversary.

The organizer also told Milligan he could choose the opening act, sound company and vendors. He picked out people he's worked with for decades, including Blindboy Williamson and the C.N.I. Dawgs as the opening act.

"So if it goes great, it's my fault. If it's terrible, it's going to be my fault," Milligan said with a chuckle.

Lifelong love

Milligan explained his father used to open for The Drifters, an R&B/soul group that was popular during the '50s and '60s. His father also played backup for the vocal group.

When Milligan was 3, he joined his father on a church bus for a tour in the American South. The music — as well as the Black clubs, gymnasiums and auditoriums that held the performances — left an impression on the still-young musician.

"That experience is part of who I am," Milligan said, "being aware of other cultures and societies and social aspects."

As he grew older, Milligan began to experiment with the instruments around his house. He eventually received his first guitar as a Christmas present when he was 6. It wasn't long until he was selling tickets for concerts in his bedroom to the neighborhood kids.

He also heard the influence of soul music resonate in other genres as he grew up. From Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles to Paul McCartney and Led Zeppelin, he could still hear remnants of the music his father introduced him to.

When Milligan moved to Muncie for college, he auditioned to play guitar in a local grunge band. The band didn't even ask him to play, Milligan said. His fresh Jimi Hendrix tattoo was enough.

After a while, Milligan began sneaking Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan riffs into the grunge tunes. When his bandmates began to graduate and move away, he started posting flyers for band auditions around Ball State University's campus.

The first iteration of Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel was formed in 1993.

Milligan explained the band's name comes from the children's book "Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel." His father recommended the adapted name.

Milligan said he's glad he used his name in the band's title. The group has gone through several lineup changes over the years — sometimes adding a horn section or stripping down to a solo act.

"I'm gonna say the version of this band now is the best it's ever been," Milligan said.

The band released its seventh album, "Kokomo Honey," in December. The 12-track album was recorded in two days and features several members of Milligan's family.

Having performed all over the country, sometimes opening for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers like B.B. King or Buddy Guy, Milligan said the Foster Park concert will give locals a chance to see the band perform for free.

"Here we are, at a free concert in the nicest park in town, all ages, great food. And we're going to be doing all our stuff. It's going to be just fantastic," Milligan said.

