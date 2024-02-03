Kokomo Art Association's Black Pearls exhibit returns for a second year

Feb. 3—One of downtown Kokomo's galleries was populated Friday with people who wanted to celebrate Black artists. They crowded around a jazz pianist, ate hors d'oeuvres and filled the building with lively discussion.

The Kokomo Art Association's second annual Black Pearls exhibit opened with dozens of people in attendance.

Shortly before the exhibition's 5:30 p.m. official opening time, its organizer, Ramona Daniels, surveyed the growing crowd.

The reception featured the work of six artists alongside a photography exhibit, book signing and live music. Daniels was among the lineup of Black artists whose work appeared on the downtown Artworks Gallery's walls.

Several of the paintings, which primarily featured musical instruments, were finished shortly before the exhibit.

One of the paintings, "Mr. Pugh," featured a saxophonist wearing a purple eyepatch. Daniels explained it was inspired by real musicians she was able to see perform in Kokomo.

"I just wish people in Kokomo would appreciate the arts like they do in Marion County and compensate," Daniels said. "You know, be willing to pay for what art is truly worth."

She explained the exhibit took several months to put together. Although it was a bit of a challenge to organize, Daniels said she enjoyed the opportunity to speak and work with fellow artists.

Speaking on the importance of the exhibit, Daniels said she would love to have a space where diversity and inclusion was celebrated every day.

"As an African American woman, they designate a month, February, to celebrate Black history. But in my perspective, Black culture should be celebrated every day — 365 days a year," Daniels said.

"Our whole world is made together of a whole bunch of people, different cultures and races," she added. "And it just makes me angry that we have to have a special month just to honor a certain group of people when it should just be all the time."

The exhibition attracted a range of artists. For example the gallery's featured artist for February, Sunday Mahaja, is originally from Nigeria. The sculptor has lived in Goshen since 2010.

It also featured the work of Marion-based artist Tashema Davis, who brought works from her series "Shall Not Want."

One of the pieces, she explained, dealt with her trying to balance being a mother of two children, an artist, a gallery owner and an art teacher. The painting was meant to convey her trust in God leading her.

It was Davis' second time participating in Black Pearls. She said she was thrilled to return.

She added the show was important because it shows the community it has Black artists who are alive and working. Davis appreciated that the exhibit made room for those artists and the works that portray people who look like her.

In terms of Kokomo artists, Sukari Woodson recently joined the Kokomo Art Association. She has four paintings in the exhibit that highlight '70s fashion, dancing and melanin.

Now in her fifth month with the Association, she said she loved the experience.

"Just being able to do this and showing like the hair and getting that out there, I think that is very important," Woodson said. "I mean, we've been fighting for a long time. So it's time to get our foot in the door and show off what we've got."

Nearing the reception's scheduled opening, the gallery began to fill with dozens of people.

Some sat toward the front of the gallery to speak with Reba Harris — who recently handed off leadership of the Gilead House — about a new book she's working on.

The book will be titled "Saved: But Not Emotionally Healed," and has proven to be more difficult to write than her memoir. The new book will dive into her husband's life and address the traumatic effects of discrimination.

Other visitors browsed the artwork and took the opportunity to chat with the artists.

Several spoke with Robin Williams about a photography exhibit that focused on her recent trip to meet Nigerian artists. Williams also took a moment to advocate for public art, especially permanent Hoosier art installations.

She called for an ordinance that would require public construction projects to allocate a certain budget percentage toward public art. Gesturing toward Mahaja's sculptures, she said the Goshen artist's work would be a good candidate for public installation.

"I think it's important to have art that is uniquely ours," Williams said.

