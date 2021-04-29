Kodak Black Enters Plea Deal in His Sexual Assault Case and Avoids Jail Time

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kodak Black entered a plea deal on Wednesday stemming from a 2016 case in which he was accused of sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Florida.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper attended a sentencing hearing at Florence County Clerk of Court where he pleaded guilty to a lesser sentence of first-degree assault and battery, PEOPLE confirms.

Black, 23, was initially indicted on a first-degree sexual misconduct charge, court records show.

The rapper was facing 10 years in jail, but under the plea deal he is on 18 months probation.

As a part of the plea deal that the victim agreed to, Black had to take accountability for the harm he caused and apologize to the victim on Wednesday, according to WBTW.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told the outlet, the rapper told the victim who appeared on video, "I apologize to Miss [Jane Doe] and am hopeful we can all move forward. I wish her the best in her life."

Black must also undergo counseling, according to WBTW.

The rapper's attorney Beattie Ashmore and Clements did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Black was arrested in November 2016, court records show. On December 1, 2016 he was released on a $100,000 bond.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a hotel room in Florence County after a club appearance, Billboard reported at the time.

In 2019, the rapper faced more time in federal prison after he was arrested in April 2019 for weapon and drug possession.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison until then-president Donald Trump granted him clemency in January this year, according to Billboard.

"I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love," Black tweeted on Jan. 21. "It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.