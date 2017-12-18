Watch the Oscar-nominated Short Film 'Dear Basketball'

Directed by acclaimed Disney animator, Glen Keane, and scored by Oscar Award-winning composer, John Williams, this Oscar® nominated animated short is nothing short of spectacular. With his legend-making, 20-year NBA career complete, Kobe Bryant launches his next chapter with an animated short that embodies his incomparable retirement announcement poem. The hand-drawn animated film speaks directly to the game of basketball, and conveys Kobe’s gratitude, love, and passion for the sport before leaving it behind.