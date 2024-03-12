Kobe Bryant Motivated Victoria Garrick Browne To Raise Awareness For Athlete Mental Health

"Real Pod" host Victoria Garrick Browne reflects on her time as a collegiate volleyball athlete, and shares how dealing with her own anxieties and mental health struggles inspired her to share her story and help others facing the same adversity. She also shares how Kobe Bryant motivated her while starting her nonprofit The Hidden Opponent, and dishes on how she's talking to people about what's going on in their lives behind the curtain on her podcast "Real Pod."

