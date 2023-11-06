What we know about Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo Alleged Beef

Business TechCrunch

Palo Alto Networks has just confirmed one more major piece of security startup M&A out of Israel: it has acquired Talon Cyber Security, a specialist in building enterprise browsers for securing distributed workforces sources. This is PA's second Israeli security acquisition within a week: last Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks announced that it was scooping up cloud data specialist Dig Security, for a price that sources close to the deal tell TechCrunch was around $400 million. As with Dig, Talon will be integrated with Palo Alto's Prisma cloud security division.