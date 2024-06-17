What to know about the Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg

Nearly 37 years ago, Cedarburg farmers were growing strawberries and wanted celebrate it with a festival, which started in June 1986.

Today, more than 120,000 attendees are expected to come to the annual Cedarburg Strawberry Festival June 22 and 23.

During this two-day festival Wisconsinites will gather to enjoy a time filled with everything strawberry.

Here's what you need to know about the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival.

When is the Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg?

The Strawberry Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Where will the Strawberry Festival take place?

The festival will take place in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg on Washington Avenue.

How much does it cost to get into the Strawberry Festival?

Admission is free for all.

Nearby businesses may charge a fee to park in the lots or you can arrive earlier to catch free street parking.

What food is served at the Strawberry Festival?

Between the festival's food court and Mill Street marketplace, expect a strawberry overload in all your foods.

You can try strawberry brats, shortcakes, pancakes and more.

What are some other activities at the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival?

The Strawberry Festival will have face painting, rubber duck races, a bounce house and petting zoo for families.

A series of musical artists are performing on the festival's main stage, including Terry King and The Rock-a-Dials.

The Art of Joy is hosting "A Party in the Park," which has a lineup of performances at Cedar Creek Park.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about Cedarburg Strawberry Festival