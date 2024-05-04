I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Month Are Absolutely Killing Me

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

1.On the English language:

Meme challenging to write a word starting with T and ending with T, with a humorous response given
Facebook

2.On the Sun:

facebook conversation where someone says the sun used to be yellow not white because of chemicals
Facebook

3.On the government:

person who called an amendment a and end met
Facebook

4.On accents:

facebook conversation where someone says irish is the people of ireland and ireland is the accent
reddit.com

5.On publishing:

person mixing up pamphlet and pan flip
reddit.com

6.On numbers:

Text reads "When you realize every odd number has the letter E in it" with a comment below saying "two"
TikTok

7.On character traits:

Text in image: "I'm nobody's ex. I will sue ya for deformation of character. EXPEDITIOUSLY"
u/bluejay_612 / Via reddit.com

8.On solar power:

person who says good luck with solar power when there's no fossil fuels
reddit.com

9.On new pictures from Mars:

mars picture with a comment reading why the pic show the sun shining there is sun in mars
reddit.com

10.On loud noises:

Social media screenshot: A user asks if they can call the cops on a neighbor's crying baby; a sarcastic reply suggests arresting the baby
Quora

11.On vibes:

Two comments on a news video; the first criticizes a person named James Harden, the second humorously critiques the new host
YouTube

12.On Earth:

Tweet questioning why the Earth doesn't fall down, expressing confusion about its constant float in space
Twitter

13.On Mount Everest:

people who think mount everest is in the usa
Twitter

14.On dogs:

tweet says dogs can't talk so they don't have brains
Twitter

15.On awards:

facebook comment reading this story won the pullet surprise
Facebook

16.On ego:

Text in image criticizing a person for self-centered behavior and seeking team success in a career
Facebook

17.On biology:

Twitter user disapproves of referring to people as animals, urging smart behavior
Twitter

18.On bears:

facebook conversations where someone spells hibernating as "hyper mating"
reddit.com

19.On weightlifting:

A person lifting heavy weights on an incline bench press machine at the gym. A text overlay and social media comments are present
reddit.com

20.On incidents:

Social media screenshot of a comment about an incident with a pheasant, ending with a mix-up of "consolation" and "constellation."
Facebook

21.On spelling:

Graphic with laughing emojis and text "Nothing starts with O and ends with O." One comment visible
Facebook

22.On movie times:

person mixing up matinee and manatee
reddit.com

23.On anatomy:

The image contains a screenshot of a text conversation discussing the misunderstanding of the term "vulva" with humorous tone
Facebook

24.On life:

Screenshot of an online conversation correcting a typo in "Lifes," with mixed reaction emojis like 'Funny' and 'Agree.'
reddit.com

25.On metals:

Comb with double teeth for hair grooming made of aluminum, alongside a customer review expressing doubt about material but satisfaction with quality
Amazon

26.On expiration:

person mixing up expiration and inspiration
reddit.com

27.On rising costs:

person mixing up inflation and iniflammation
reddit.com

28.On getting the point:

Social media comment agreeing with the original post using the phrase "miles away from understanding your point."
Instagram

29.On oven safe objects:

Screenshot of a social media post with comments joking about confusing wax paper with parchment and causing a fire
turing-tested.tumblr.com

30.On The Sun, again:

Text from a social media post claiming the sun has changed color from orange to white due to pollution and not the sun itself
reddit.com

31.On blaming:

person mixing up scape goat and escape goat
reddit.com

32.On magic:

person spelling viola as wool la
reddit.com

33.And on dishes:

person trying to dry plates in a clothes dryerr

Come on, now.

reddit.com