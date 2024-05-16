What to know about Bonnie and Clyde in Louisiana ahead of the 90th anniversary of their deaths

After this famous crime duo went on a crime spree of robbing, killing and stealing cars, they were killed in Louisiana, just one Louisiana location tied to notorious couple’s.

According to the Federal Bureau Investigations, the infamous couple, Bonnie and Clyde, were shot by officers in an ambush outside of Gibsland in Bienville Parish, in May 1934. Police officers from Louisiana and Texas, including Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, concealed themselves in bushes along the highway. Bonnie and Clyde appeared in an automobile, and when they attempted to drive away, the officers opened fire, and Bonnie and Clyde were killed instantly.

The Federal Bureau Investigations considered them the most notorious crime couple in American history. Here are five interesting facts about the notorious couple—Bonnie and Clyde.

Inside the Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland, Louisiana.

1. The couple met at a young age, one of them married

According to the FBI, Bonnie was about five feet tall, all of 100 pounds, and a part-time waitress and amateur poet from Dallas. Clyde was a small-time thief from a similarly destitute Dallas family who hated poverty and wanted to make a name for himself. The story goes that the two fell in love in Texas in January 1930. At the time, Bonnie was 19 and married to an imprisoned murderer; Clyde was 21 and unmarried.

Soon after, Bonnie met Clyde, and although the pair fell in love, she never divorced. On the day Bonnie and Clyde were killed, she was still wearing her wedding ring, according to History.com.

2. Bonnie helped Clyde escape jail

Clyde was arrested a few days after they met, but Bonnie helped him escape by smuggling a gun into his Waco jail. Although Cylde was recaptured and sent back to prison, he received parole in February 1932 and rejoined Bonnie. Once the pair reunited, numerous crimes followed them, linking this pair to bank robberies and automobile thefts.

3. The couple committed over a dozen murders

At the time they were killed in 1934, they were believed to have committed 13 murders and several robberies and burglaries. Clyde was suspected of murdering two police officers in Joplin, Missouri and kidnapping a man and a woman in rural Louisiana.

The couple also robbed a citizen in Shreveport. In addition to the automobile theft charge, Bonnie and Clyde were suspects in other crimes.

4. A Louisiana native, friend of the couple led to the ambush

The agents followed the trail through many states and into various haunts of the couple, particularly Louisiana. FBI agents discovered an association with Henry Methvin and the Methvin family of Louisiana, and they found that Bonnie and Clyde had been driving a car stolen in New Orleans.

In the spring of 1934, Bonnie and Clyde left Henry Methvin at a restaurant. Methvin attempted to leave without paying for the food and was arrested. Police questioning of the Louisiana native ultimately revealed that Bonnie and Clyde’s northwest Louisiana hideout was the Methvin family’s farm in Bienville Parish. The family struck an immunity deal with police that led to setting up the ambush, according to Explore Louisiana.

5. A local town provides a replication of the ambush

Located in the town of Gibsland, the Ambush Museum provides a replication of the ambush and much more information. According to Explore Louisiana, the Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum is housed in what was once Ma Canfield’s Café, where Bonnie and Clyde stopped for sandwiches just minutes before their deaths. One of Clyde’s shotguns pulled from the death car is among the artifacts.

Downtown Gibsland’s abandoned gas station has a small plaque where a pay phone once sat. This is where the posse’s leader, retired Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, called supervisors in Dallas to let them know of Bonnie and Clyde’s deaths.

The museum is located at 2419 Main St, Gibsland, is open every day from 9 AM to 5 PM.

