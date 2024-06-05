Knott’s Berry Farm is cracking down on line jumping: Here’s what guests need to know

Knott’s Berry Farm is enlisting the help of daily guests to report line jumpers to security as the theme park implements a new policy to deal with the issue.

Now, guests who see someone cutting in line can report them to Knott’s security via text message. New signs warning guests against cutting in line have been posted near the GhostRider roller coaster even though guests parkwide can text security about the issue, a practice Knott’s encourages.

The text message system has been used at other Cedar Fair parks and is now being tested at Knott’s, according to officials.

To reach Knott’s security personnel, guests should text (714) 650-8125.

“When officers are dispatched, our goal is to gain compliance and familiarize guests with our code of conduct, but repeat offenders will be asked to leave Knott’s Berry Farm,” officials told KTLA.

Knott’s Code of Conduct has long prohibited guests from line jumping, which the theme park defines as “leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line.”

Guests are encouraged to get food or use the bathroom before entering a ride queue. Should they need to leave the line, visitors should inform a Knott employee that they plan to rejoin their party.

The new policy comes as the theme parks prepare to welcome summer crowds.

