‘Knives Out’ T-Street Partners Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman Tap Katie McNeill To Join As Producer

EXCLUSIVE: T-Street filmmakers Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have set Katie McNeill to become a producer at their independent studio. McNeill joins the film side of the company alongside producers Ben LeClair, Leopold Hughes and Nikos Karamigios.

McNeill joins T-Street on the heels of a big year for the company in both film and TV, where they produced the highly acclaimed films American Fiction and Fair Play, from first time writer/directors Cord Jefferson and Chloe Domont, respectively. American Fiction this week got five Oscar nominations including Best Picture. MRC/T-Street collaborated on the film, which was acquired by Orion and released by Amazon MGM.

Fair Play was acquired by Netflix in a bidding war at last year’s Sundance Film Festival launching the breakout writer/director Domont.

T-Street is gearing up to make the third installment of the Benoit Blanc franchise for Netflix later this year. The yet to be titled film will again be written and directed by Johnson, who helmed the franchise predecessors Knives Out and Glass Onion. Daniel Craig will return in the lead role of the sleuth.

T-Street also is coming off Johnson’s first TV series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne; the upcoming Netflix series 3 Body Problem, created by Game of Thrones series architects David Benioff & Dan Weiss, along with Alexander Woo, premieres in March.

McNeill has spent her entire 15-year career at Jamie Patricof’s Hunting Lane. She produced Wildflower, which premiered at TIFF and was released last year by Momentum Pictures. Prior to that she produced Nicole Riegel’s directing debut Holler, an Indie Spirit nominee and her other producing credits include the Kim Snyder-directed docu Us Kids, Netflix’s After Party, The Niki Caro-directed The Zookeeper’s Wife that stars Jessica Chastain, and the Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden-directed Mississippi Grind for A24.

Said Johnson and Bergman: “Our approach to movies is the same as when we made Brick. Find great people to work with who are both talented and nice to be around. Katie is that and more and we’re so excited to welcome her to the team.”

McNeill said she was “thrilled to be joining T-Street. I have been a fan of Rian and Ram’s work since Brick, and I admire what they have built together. They have achieved an impressive body of work while also supporting some of the most inspiring filmmakers in the business. I am deeply grateful for the faith they have in me and I am honored to be joining their team.”

