KJ Apa Shares Naked Photos of Clara Berry and Proves Their Relationship Is Still Going Strong

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are still very much an item.

While it's been months since the actor and the model last posted about each other on social media, the Riverdale star showed they're still together by posting a few pictures of his leading lady on Instagram.

The series of snapshots appeared to show Berry lounging and standing naked in the sun while on vacation. While Apa wasn't in the pictures, he seemed to suggest he was there by writing, "There's nowhere else."

Berry also shared the same photos and gave Apa the photo credit. In addition, she commented on his photo by writing "JTM."

Several of Apa's CW co-stars, including Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes, liked the pictures, as well, with the Riverdale actress leaving a heart emoji underneath the photos.

Apa seemingly confirmed the romance in February with a photo of him kissing Berry.

"Coup de foudre," Apa wrote in the caption, which translated to "love at first sight" in French.

While the two have kept their relationship out of the limelight, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to Apa and Berry's fans.

After all, Apa has remained tight-lipped when asked about romance in the past.

"I've changed for sure. But that's all I really want to say," Apa told Seventeen in 2018 when asked if he was looking to start dating. "Well, that, and I'm really happy. The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not—it's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives."