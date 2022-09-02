"My Goal Is To Serve My Family And My Village": KJ Apa Was Made A Samoan Chief

The departures come after four longtime cast members including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson announced their exits from "SNL" in May.
Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold share they won’t be competing on season 31 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,' as the show heads to Disney+. Both former pros are new moms, and cite family reasons for taking the season off.
Sharna Burgess won't compete on "Dancing with the Stars" this next season. In the video, Burgess told fans she will instead focus on her newborn son Zane, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Brian Austin Green in June. Burgess, 37, called the decision to not compete a "really hard" one for her, and said it came down to not being ready to spend the time required -- anywhere from 10 hours a day to all day -- away from her little one.
STORY: Have you ever used a receipt, concert ticketor photograph as a bookmark?Location: Oakland, CaliforniaThis librarian began collecting the forgottenitems ten years ago for a blog(Sharon McKellar, Librarian at Oakland Public Library)“I collected a lot of different things, a lot of photographs, a lot of things written or drawn on post-it notes, to-do lists, little notes and drawings, airplane tickets, a lot of bookmarks and a lot of things used as bookmarks that aren't actually bookmarks, almost anything you can think of, cards, postcards, drawings, letters."She’s turned her curiosity into a passion project called “Found in a Library Book”Everything found in a returned book gets sent to McKellar’s office(Sharon McKellar, Librarian at Oakland Public Library)"I like imagining where these came from. I kind of think of each thing as obviously being touched by a person and a person who was at some point was in Oakland or at least in contact with an Oakland Library book, so it just feels like a really interesting archive of our community, of the city and the people who uses our libraries and the diversity within those, and just kind of a glimpse at humanity and who we all are and how we're all connected."She’s amassed thousands of itemsNow, the goods are categorized andon display at the main branch(Sharon McKellar, Librarian at Oakland Public Library)"This display cases is all of the 'Eat, Drink, and Be Merry' stuff, so a lot of concert tickets, plane tickets, receipts to different things. Kind of anything that has anything to do with food and drink."
"She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol."View Entire Post ›
Doggy Parton offers shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and blond wigs, all inspired by Dolly Parton's "flair." The pet costumes are available on Amazon.
The third and final season of the beloved teen sitcom finally has a Netflix premiere date.
"This is not an easy role, and she took it on with such bravery," Lea Michele tells PEOPLE of seeing actress Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice
This is how soon it could happen.
The couple, who met in 1997 and wed in 2002, also managed to get in playful digs at Howard Stern two decades after the shock jock predicted their marriage wouldn't last
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which […]
Monet, who played Trina Vega on the show, also alleged that many of the actors were given outfits to wear that were skimpy and "not age-appropriate"
The singer shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, plus son Ace, 9, with husband Eric Johnson
The claws are coming out.
"Watching him grow and this bonding time, I've been waiting for this for so long. I'm staying in that moment," Sharna Burgess said of her and Brian Austin Green's new son, Zane
"I do not need another mug telling me it's okay to be alone," Billy Eichner joked to Variety of allegedly getting banned from Tinder again
Cynthia Erivo stars as The Blue Fairy, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket.
Gabrielle Union is the queen of twinning with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. Like the time they wore matching outfits at the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere, or when they were the “dynamic duo” in identical swimsuits. But now, Kaavia has her own mini-me, and the pictures are so […]
Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs began 'House of Hammer' soon after LAPD began investigating the actor. The accuser who started it all rejects the doc.
If the era of Peak TV is supposedly over, nobody told the networks and streaming services. This fall brings a bounty of broadcast, cable and streaming series that will keep you in binge mode until the holidays.