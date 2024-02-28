Kiyan Anthony Picks Paul George As His GOAT Over Dad Melo, Shocking La La Anthony

Kiyan Anthony chose Paul George as his GOAT NBA player, and La La isn’t having it.

During an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk, Kiyan and his mother, La La Anthony, talked about their favorite albums, deli orders, fashion brands, celebrity crushes, and basketball players.

After reading the card asking Kiyan his GOAT player, he answered the question almost immediately, selecting the Los Angeles Clippers star. La La thought she was prepared for his answer, thinking he would pick his dad, Carmelo Anthony. “My GOAT is Paul George,” Kiyan confidently said. “Paul George is the best player ever. Kobe [Bryant], Paul George…Carmelo Anthony.”

La La got into mommy mode and checked her son. “Are you serious? I’m leaving,” she said. “The fact that you didn’t say your dad first is crazy to me.”

Kiyan explained his answer, stating that Melo is “obviously a GOAT, but it’s levels to this. He don’t even got a [ring]—” The young ball player abruptly stopped after realizing that his mom threw the deck of cards at him. “He don’t even gotta be talked about though,” Kiyan added, implying Melo being a GOAT is a no-brainer.

The actress then gave her son a piece of her mind. “You don’t think your son should keep your legacy going by talking about you?” she questioned him. “So if you had a son, you wouldn’t want him to say ‘You’re the GOAT basketball player?’ You gon have to deal with that later—not me.”

Interestingly enough, much like Carmelo Anthony, Paul George doesn’t have an NBA Championship ring either. Melo is historically one of the league’s best players to ever do it. Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star, an NBA scoring champion, selected to the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and so much more.

As for La La’s answer, she picked her son, Kiyan, as her GOAT basketball player.

Watch the video above.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on January 27, 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 106-104.

More from VIBE.com