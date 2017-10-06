Kit Harington Hilariously Reveals How He Ruined His Proposal to Rose Leslie

The king in the North is clearly not the king of proposals!

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the popular HBO series, was recently a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show, where he hilariously revealed that he accidentally ruined his proposal to his co-star-turned-fiancée, Rose Leslie.

Before he bent the knee and asked Leslie if she would marry him, Harington had made "some plans" on how he was going to do it.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he revealed. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine."

So, what went wrong?



"I blew my load early," he confessed, apologizing for his language to host Johnathan Ross. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early."

One thing's for sure, Harington and Leslie, who played star-crossed lovers on GoT before the red-headed beauty's character, Ygritte, was killed off in season four, have no plans for a Westeros-inspired wedding.

"No," Harington said, immediately shutting down the idea. "There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that."

Harington and Leslie, both 30, confirmed the exciting news that they were engaged with a formal announcement published in The Times of London last month.

The two first sparked romance rumors about five years ago after meeting on the set of the fantasy drama TV series, but seemingly confirmed their relationship last January when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a shopping trip at The Grove in Los Angeles.



