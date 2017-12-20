Kit Harington On The End Of ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Gunpowder’ & What’s Next

SPOILER ALERT: This story kind of contains details of tonight’s Gunpowder finale.

EXCLUSIVE: “I will say I think I’m understandably more affected by it than I thought I would be,” a circumspect Kit Harington says of the coming end of Game of Thrones.

While he won’t unveil anything from the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-run GoT, thick in the filming of the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the man known to millions as Jon Snow is engaging in a different sort of sword play today. As the three-part Harington starring and executive produced Gunpowder concludes its run on the premium cabler at 10 PM tonight, the actor has made his initial steps into a post-Thrones career and life with the tale of the unsuccessful uprising.

A solid thriller, Gunpowder chronicles the 1605 plot to blow up the House of Lords, kill Protestant King James 1 and install a Catholic on the English throne.

Playing his own real life 17th century ancestor Robert Catesby in Gunpowder, Harington was able to film the historical thriller this past spring during a break in GoT’s production. Having already aired on BBC One earlier this year, the Kudos and Harington’s Thriker Films-produced tale of besieged Catholics and Guy Fawkes’ exposed explosive desires was written by Ronan Bennett and directed by J Blakeson after being developed by the GoT star, Bennett and EP Daniel West.

Coming off a long day on GoT, Harington chatted with me about the conclusion of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels and how the finale of Gunpowder is like Titanic. He also discussed what the feeling is like on the set of Thrones in its final epic episodes. As Christmas approaches, the How To Train Your Dragon alum additionally revealed what drew him putting together the Liv Tyler, Mark Gatiss, Tom Cullen and Shaun Dooley co-starring Gunpowder and what role producing will have in his future.

DEADLINE: You know we got to start here, you are a few weeks in so how are things going on filming the last season of Game of Thrones?

HARINGTON: They’re going really well, mate. These days are long and a grind but we’ve got the first section out of the way, and all is well. All is good.

DEADLINE: Is the anticipation of putting the final episodes into the can changing what Thrones is like now?

HARINGTON: Well, I think there’s a certain pressure I’ve not felt before. Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don’t want to do that so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me. We’re all growing a bit and I think everyone’s attention is very focused on what we’re doing in a way that it’s always been, but it may be more apparent.

I love it, you know. It’s also I think that thing of just trying to get everything you can out of it while we’re still doing it. Really kind of explore every inch of it.

DEADLINE: And what’s it like for you, seeing this huge part of your career and your life heading towards its conclusion?

HARINGTON: Honestly, it’s weird. So, to me, that question is a weird one and a valid one too. The “how are you” feeling thing is a strange one because I’m not sure that you’re feeling one particular thing at any one time when you’re present in it. Really you’re kind of overwhelmed to pay much attention. So, it’s all after the fact, you know. So I look back at the ‘Battle of the Bastards’ episode now and I understand what it meant and what it was to do it, but at the time you’re just getting on with the job. So Dominic, I don’t know what I’m feeling, is what I’m trying to say. I will say I think I’m understandably more affected by it than I thought I would be.

You know I wasn’t quite cynical about things, I’m quite straightforward and English. But, really, eight years of your life is a long time to connect with anything. I didn’t know at the beginning if this would be a show that no one would watch or if it would be a show that a lot of people would watch. And I’ve never been in a situation, a show, that’s lasted this long. In my life it’s pretty significant thing that’s happened to me, and coming to the end of it is understandably quite emotional.