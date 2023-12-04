Kissing bugs in Arizona: Everything to know about these nocturnal bloodsuckers

The seasons are changing and as Arizonans enjoy the warmth of their homes, an unwelcome visitor may be lurking in the shadows: the kissing bug.

Seven species of kissing bugs are found in Arizona. These nocturnal bloodsuckers have earned their nickname for their tendency to bite people while they sleep.

But beyond the discomfort of their bites lies a more sinister threat: the potential transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite responsible for Chagas disease.

While the risk of contracting Chagas in Arizona is relatively low, awareness is key. Knowing what kissing bugs look like, what attracts them and how to avoid them can be crucial.

Here's everything to know about kissing bugs and Chagas disease in Arizona.

Where are kissing bugs found?

Kissing bugs are found in North, Central and South America. There are seven species of kissing bugs in Arizona. Three of them — Triatoma rubida, Triatoma protracta and Triatoma recurva — are most common in Tucson and Phoenix.

What does a kissing bug look like?

Identifying kissing bugs based solely on their appearance can be challenging, as the various species have differing characteristics. Here are some general ways you can identify a kissing bug, according to Orkin:

Size and shape: Kissing bugs are generally about 0.75 to 1.25 inches long. They have a distinctive elongated shape with a flattened body.

Color: Kissing bugs' coloring can vary. Many species are dark brown or black with reddish or orange markings along the edges of the abdomen. Arizona kissing bugs are often reddish-brown.

Wings: Adult kissing bugs have wings, and some species have noticeable wing markings. When at rest, their wings typically meet in a straight line down the back, forming a characteristic "V" shape.

Proboscis: One of the most distinctive features of kissing bugs is their proboscis, a long tube-like structure at the front of the head that they use to feed on the blood of mammals. The proboscis is usually visible when the bug is feeding or at rest.

Three species of kissing bugs — Triatoma rubida, Triatoma protracta and Triatoma recurva — are most common in Tucson and Phoenix.

What attracts kissing bugs?

Here are three of the top things that attract kissing bugs, according to the University of Arizona:

Light: Kissing bugs are attracted to light, especially artificial light sources. Having bright outdoor lights or leaving lights on near windows at night may attract these bugs.

Body heat: Kissing bugs are attracted to the warmth of their hosts. When seeking a blood meal, they are drawn to the heat emitted by mammals, including humans.

Dark hiding places: During the day, kissing bugs often hide in dark, secluded places. They are attracted to areas where they can find shelter, such as cracks in walls, woodpiles or debris.

How to get rid of kissing bugs

Here are ways to keep kissing bugs out of your house and avoid being bitten by them, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services:

Seal cracks and gaps: Ensure that your home is properly sealed to prevent entry by kissing bugs. Repair cracks, gaps and other openings in walls, windows and doors. Eliminate hiding places: Potential hiding places for kissing bugs include woodpiles, rocks or debris. Install screens: Use screens on windows and doors to keep kissing bugs from entering your home. Minimize outdoor lighting: Especially around windows; kissing bugs are attracted to light. Consult an expert: If you find kissing bugs in your house, contact a pest control expert or local health authority for guidance. Use bed nets: If you live in an area where kissing bugs are known to be present, or if you're traveling to such areas, consider using bed nets to reduce the risk of contact with the bugs while sleeping.

What should I do if I find a kissing bug?

If you suspect you have encountered a kissing bug, avoid handling it directly. Its feces can transmit the Chagas disease parasite. Use gloves or a tissue to collect the bug for identification.

If you want to confirm the identity of a kissing bug, contact local pest control professionals or entomologists.

What happens if a kissing bug bites you?

The severity of the reaction to a kissing bug bite can vary from person to person, and some may not even notice they've been bitten. Other people experience mild irritation, redness or swelling at the site of the bite, according to Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York.

What does a kissing bug bite look like?

A kissing bug bite may appear as a small red bump similar to other insect bites. It might be accompanied by mild swelling and itchiness.

The visible signs of the bite may last for a few days to a couple of weeks, depending on the individual's sensitivity to the bug's saliva. In some cases, the bite may leave a mark or scar that persists for a longer time.

Why are there so many ladybugs? Here's why you should be happy to see them

What to do if you get bit by a kissing bug

If you suspect you have been bitten by a kissing bug, Columbia University Irving Medical Center recommends taking these steps:

Avoid scratching: Scratching the bite can increase the risk of infection. Treat the bite: Apply an antiseptic ointment or cream to the bite to help prevent infection. Use a cold compress: Applying a cold compress or ice pack wrapped in a cloth can help reduce swelling and alleviate itching. Take over-the-counter medications: Over-the-counter antihistamines or anti-inflammatory medications may help relieve itching and discomfort. Watch for symptoms: Keep an eye out for any unusual symptoms, such as swelling, redness or signs of an allergic reaction. If you experience severe symptoms or if the bite becomes infected, seek medical attention promptly.

Owls in Arizona Here are the most common owls you'll see and how to protect them

What time of year do kissing bugs come out?

Kissing bugs are generally most active during the warmer months. “They are most commonly encountered in the Southwest desert during the months of May through July,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Their activity is influenced by temperature, and they tend to become more active when temperatures are higher. In regions with milder climates, kissing bugs may be active year-round.

Kissing bugs are nocturnal insects, meaning they are most active at night, especially during the hours when their potential hosts are asleep.

'Black widows are super abundant in Phx' Everything to know about these arachnids

What percentage of kissing bugs carry Chagas?

Not all kissing bugs carry the parasite that causes Chagas disease. Transmission depends on factors such as geographic location, species of kissing bug and local prevalence of the parasite.

In the United States, Chagas disease is not prevalent and the risk of contracting the disease from kissing bugs is generally low.

What does Chagas disease do to a person?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chagas disease is a tropical infection caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi.

The acute phase of the illness may present with mild or no symptoms. If left untreated, the infection can progress to a chronic stage, potentially leading to severe cardiac and gastrointestinal complications.

Is Chagas disease common in Arizona?

Chagas disease is not considered common in Arizona.

“Chagas has been found locally in Arizona, but it is very rare,” according to the Maricopa County Office of Epidemiology and Data Services.

Chagas disease symptoms

Chagas disease can have both acute and chronic phases, each with its own set of symptoms.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, symptoms of the acute phase can be fever, headaches, fatigue and body aches.

The chronic phase of Chagas disease can lead to more serious and potentially life-threatening complications such as cardiac issues and digestive system disorders.

What is the best treatment for Chagas disease?

The treatment of Chagas disease primarily involves antiparasitic medications. According to the World Health Organization, the two main drugs used for treating Chagas disease are benznidazole and nifurtimox.

Both drugs work by killing the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite responsible for the disease. Treatment is generally more effective when started early, especially during the acute phase of the infection.

What is the prognosis for Chagas disease?

The prognosis for Chagas disease varies depending on factors such as early detection and treatment. During the initial phase, symptoms are often mild and death is rare.

Untreated Chagas disease progresses to the chronic phase, which could include serious complications such as cardiomyopathy.

Early treatment with antiparasitic medications significantly improves outcomes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prognosis varies widely among individuals, making regular medical follow-ups crucial.

Got a story you want to share? Reach out at Tiffany.Acosta@gannett.com. Follow @tiffsario on Instagram.

Support local journalism and subscribe to azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kissing bugs and Chagas disease: All your questions answered