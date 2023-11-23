The post KISS Fan, Not Terrorist, Crashes Vehicle on Rainbow Bridge appeared first on Consequence.

A fiery crash occurring on a bridge connecting Canada and the United States on Wednesday was initially and erroneously reported as a terrorist attack. In actuality, the driver of the vehicle was a 56-year-old man who had traveled to Ottawa to attend a KISS concert.

The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was driving with his wife in a Bentley. The driver and the passenger died in the crash, and a Customs and Border Protection officer suffered minor injuries.

While the circumstances that led to the crash have not yet been determined, authorities believe it may have been accidental, according to Reuters.

The Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, FOX News erroneously reported the crash was an attempted terror attack and that the vehicle was carrying explosives.

KISS’ Tuesday night concert in Ottawa was canceled at the last-minute after Paul Stanley fell ill. The man and his wife instead spent their evening at a local casino, according to CNN.

CBP is working closely with @FBI, federal, state & local partners in response to a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge which remains closed. Out of abundance of caution, CBP temporarily suspended inbound/outbound traffic at 3 other Buffalo crossings that have since reopened. pic.twitter.com/pTXyUsavRB — CBP (@CBP) November 22, 2023

CNN is reporting that the driver of the vehicle that Fox claimed was full of explosives was a 56-year-old man who lived in a very upscale area that had intended to go to the kiss concert.. he was driving a $300k Bentley with his wife. CNN says it loos like a terrible accident pic.twitter.com/CPlLuRk2TQ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2023

KISS Fan, Not Terrorist, Crashes Vehicle on Rainbow Bridge

Scoop Harrison

Popular Posts

Subscribe to Consequence’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.