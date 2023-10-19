Kirsty Wark to leave BBC Newsnight after 30 years

Wark, pictured on Newsnight in 2016, said there were "exciting times ahead"

Kirsty Wark , the longest-serving presenter of BBC Two's Newsnight, is to step down from the programme.

Wark made the announcement on Thursday, exactly 30 years after she first hosted the nightly news show.

She will leave after the next general election, which is expected next year. "When the time comes it will be a massive wrench," she said.

The news comes amid reports that the show could have its budget slashed and its format overhauled.

The programme's editor Stewart Maclean also announced his departure last week.

Wark planned her exit before the recent speculation about the show's future, according to her statement.

Wark and Jeremy Paxman were the faces of Newsnight for 21 years

"Last year I spoke to both to the Director General Tim Davie and to Stewart and signalled my desire to end my three-decade run on the show after the next election, and that's the plan," she said.

"When the time comes it will be a massive wrench. However, I'll be leaving Newsnight but not the BBC.

"I'll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead."

She added it had been "an enormous privilege to be involved in such a rigorous, creative programme with a wonderful, talented, bunch of colleagues - actually many bunches over the years".

How to make a mojito

"There's not a day when I don't look forward to coming to the office, and every day I learn something from the team about all manner of things, from aspects of American foreign policy to how to make a great mojito."

Mr Davie praised her "authority, her razor-sharp insight and her journalistic flair".

He added: "She sets the standard for engaging yet authoritative presenting. I speak on behalf of the whole BBC when I thank her for the past 30 years.

"I'm delighted the BBC is not losing Kirsty altogether when she steps back from Newsnight and look forward to seeing and hearing her beyond the busy political year ahead."

Wark earned between £280,000 and £284,999 in the last financial year, according to the BBC's annual report.