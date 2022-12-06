Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' co-stars react to her death from colon cancer: 'Heart of gold'

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
CHEERS -- Pictured: (top) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, (bottom) John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Rhea Perlman as Carla Lozupone Tortelli LeBec, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, George Wendt as Norm Peterson-- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
Kirstie Alley with her Cheers co-stars John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Rhea Perlman as Carla Tortelli, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd and George Wendt as Norm Peterson. (Photo: NBCU Photo Bank)

More details about Kirstie Alley's cancer battle have emerged as her Cheers co-stars and ex-husband Parker Stevenson pay tribute.

It was reported Tuesday that Alley, who died at 71, was quietly battling colon cancer, her rep told People.

In announcing Alley's death on Monday, her children with Stevenson, True and Lillie Parker, said she died from cancer, which had only recently been discovered. They thanked Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., for providing her end-of-life care.

Overnight, Alley's co-stars from the show that made her most famous — Cheers — paid tribute. She played Rebecca Howe from 1987 to 1993, winning an Emmy and Golden Globe for the part.

Ted Danson, whose Sam Malone was friends, lovers and co-bar owners with Alley's character over its long run, said in a statement to the same outlet, "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

CHEERS -- Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Ted Danson as Sam Malone and Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe (Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier on the show and its spin-off and upcoming reboot, told USA Today, "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Rhea Perlman, whose tough waitress Carla Tortelli would give Alley's Rebecca (and everyone else) the business, called her "a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

John Ratzenberger, who played barfly and mailman Cliff Clavin, tweeted, "It's so sad. So very sad. God Bless you and keep you Kirstie Alley."

Cheers guest stars, including Harry Connick Jr., have also posted tributes.

The Cheers cast reconnected many times through the years, including a mini Cheers reunion (sans Danson, Grammer and Harrelson) on The Goldbergs in 2019.

Also posting a tribute is Alley's second husband, Baywatch alum Stevenson. The pair married in 1983, and she famously thanked him in her 1991 Emmys speech for being "the man who has given me the big one for the last eight years." After experiencing a pregnancy loss, they adopted William "True" in 1992 and Lillie in 1995, but divorced in 1997 and had a bitter split. The exes were grandparents.

Alongside an old photo of them together, he wrote, "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parker Stevenson official (@parkerstevensonofficial)

It was announced on Monday that the actress, who also starred in the Look Who's Talking movies as well as Veronica's Closet, Fat Actress and Scream Queens had died.

Among those posting early reactions was John Travolta, her Look Who's Talking co-star. Through the years Alley has said she was in love with Travolta, but they never acted on because she was married and then he met and married the late wife Kelly Preston.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote to his friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Recommended Stories

  • Late Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shared 2 Kids: Meet Her Family

    Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second...

  • Kirstie Alley, 71, dies from colon cancer: 10 signs and symptoms of the disease

    What are the signs and symptoms of colon cancer and when should you get screened? Here's what you need to know.

  • ‘Cheers’ Actress Kirstie Alley Diagnosed With Colon Cancer Before Death

    An icon lost. Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with colon cancer before her death at age 71, her rep told People on Tuesday, December 6. The Cheers actress’ children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie...

  • Kirstie Alley death: John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis among stars paying tribute to memorable actor

    The star of Cheers and Look Who's Talking has died aged 71 after a short battle with cancer.

  • Ted Danson and Cheers Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'

    Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE

  • Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sidelined at ABC after alleged affair becomes public

    The "GMA3" hosts, who are both married to other people, have not publicly addressed their relationship.

  • ‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Left Behind a Large Fortune: Her Net Worth at the Time of Her Death

    Kirstie Alley was one of Hollywood's most well-known stars, and she amassed quite a net worth during her decades in the spotlight before her death on December 5, 2022. Keep reading to see how she made her fortune. What Is Kirstie Alley's Net Worth? The Kansas native's net worth was estimated to be $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The iconic actress and comedian earned her fortune thanks to her work in movies and television. Ever since she was young, Kirstie aspired to be an actress. After attending Kansas State University, she packed her bags and left her small-town home for Los Angeles in 1979. Three years after making the move, Kirstie landed the role of Lieutenant Saavik in the 1982 movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. When Was Kirstie Alley on 'Cheers'? The comedian continued to act throughout the early '80s, appearing in One More Chance in 1983, 1984's Runaway, A Bunny's Tale in 1985 and many more. In 1987, Kirstie got her first taste of international superstardom when she was cast as Rebecca Howe in the hit TV series Cheers. Aside from becoming a staple throughout the sitcom's 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993, Kirstie was rewarded for her work on Cheers. She won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award in 1991, as well as a second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1994. What Shows and Movies Has Kirstie Alley Starred In? The It Takes Two actress kept up her Hollywood career as she acted in Veronica's Closet from 1997 to 2000. She also appeared in countless movies throughout the '90s, including For Richer or Poorer, Toothless, Village of the Damned and Nevada. Kirstie's enviable net worth also got a boost thanks to her past appearances on Dancing With the Stars. In 2011, she competed in season 12 with her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Although the duo came in second place during the dancing competition, Kirstie returned the following year in 2012. She and Maksim were the seventh couple eliminated during season 15. Throughout 2013 and 2014, the actress starred in her self-titled sitcom, Kirstie. That led to a gig in 2015's Accidental Love, followed by a role in the second season of Scream Queens in 2016. How Did Kirstie Alley Make Money? Kirstie's film and TV gigs were impressive, but her skills went far beyond acting. In 2005, she published her first book titled How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life. Years later in 2012, she wrote a memoir about her life called The Art of Men. While it seemed Kirstie couldn't get any more accomplished, she also had an active personal life. The Look Who's Talking Too star was previously married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and second husband Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997. However, Kirstie was surrounded by a lot of love thanks to her two adult kids, William "True" Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson.

  • Alicia Witt Shows Off Hair Growth Amid Cancer Battle 1 Year After Parents’ Sudden Death

    All about the silver lining. Alicia Witt is celebrating her hair growth after finishing up treatment amid her battle with breast cancer. “I don’t mean for this to be a vanity post! but - i do want to share because i know that there are a lot of you here who have gone through the

  • ‘No one is replacing Indy’: Director shoots down rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will take over for Harrison Ford

    James Mangold denies rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will inherit ‘Indiana Jones’ role from Harrison Ford, hammers trolls.

  • Leah Remini and Kirstie Alley Feud: Inside Their Ups and Downs Over Scientology, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and More

    Leah Remini and Kirstie Alley’s tumultuous relationship started making headlines after the King of Queens alum left Scientology in 2013 — and things never really slowed down. The former Cheers star made it clear she wasn’t thrilled with Remini when she walked away from the church. One year later, Dancing With the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy got dragged into the drama after Alley, his season 12 partner, seemingly cut ties with him upon his friendship with Remini and bestie Jennifer Lopez.