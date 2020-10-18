Kirstie Alley responds to critics after saying she'll vote for Trump again: 'Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life'

Jon Voight — who on Friday posted a video urging fans to vote for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he dubbed “evil” — isn’t the only celebrity voicing support for the Republican leader.

On Saturday, actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter to declare her intentions to vote, for a second time, for Trump “because he’s NOT a politician.”

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly,” the former Cheers star added.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Alley’s announcement caused quite a stir on social media, with fellow conservatives lauding her for speaking out and going against the so-called Hollywood grain. “Your bravery is appreciated,” tweeted Republican House candidate Kimberly Klacik in response.

Conversely, her endorsement riled up Biden supporters, including Judd Apatow, who compared her unfavorably to Cheers predecessor Shelley Long, and Debra Messing, who retweeted a criticism of Alley’s longtime involvement in the Church of Scientology, calling both it and “Trumpism” cults. Bette Midler, who has previously butted heads online with the Look Who’s Talking and Veronica’s Closet star, also retweeted a comment mocking her political choice.

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

The 69-year-old Alley — who is no stranger to heated Twitter debates, having recently blasted new Oscars diversity rules — addressed the furore her pro-Trump tweet made in follow-up messages. In addition to responding to a few critics directly, she tweeted that she’s “never seen so much name-calling in my life.”

She referred to her critics as “what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people” and, in a separate tweet, wrote, “never encountered such horrible in my life.”

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Never encountered such horrible people in my life.. I’ve been lucky I guess🤣 https://t.co/DJd22MgzpQ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

But she remained defiant, telling followers: “Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity.”





Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

