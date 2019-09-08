    Kirstie Alley criticizes PC culture: 'I'd rather be a prick'

    Kirstie Alley hit out at "PC rules" on Twitter. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

    Kirstie Alley hit out at “PC rules and [regulations]” on Twitter late Saturday night, quipping, “I’d rather be a prick” than keep track of what is and isn’t deemed offensive these days.

    The Cheers star’s comment raised eyebrows, with critics accusing her of being a “privileged white woman who doesn’t care about others,” while likeminded fans praised her for “calling it as it is.”

    It’s unclear what prompted the actress’s tweet, though she had recently mused online about Dave Chappelle’s controversial new Netflix special, Sticks and Stonestweeting, “if you are PC-crazy, skip it.”

    “Tolerance isn’t standing up for what’s popular,” she added in a follow-up to her pro-Chappelle tweet. “Tolerance is understanding and implementing human rights to all humans even though you don’t necessarily agree with their views. Human rights is a good place to start when seeking tolerance for one’s self and others.”

    But her message decrying PC culture has rubbed some, including former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, the wrong way. While offended commenters accused the star of being insensitive, some critics also challenged Alley’s Scientologist views.

    But some fans saw her dismissal of PC culture to be a refreshing escape form Hollywood’s “mob mentality.”

    Alley later joked that Twitter critics could get away with calling her a “f***ing alien worshipping has-been irrelevant fat f***ing ancient pig” while crying foul if she responded “listen, sister.” But she did also tweet a message apologizing to anyone she offended, adding “I, like you, learn as I go along.”

