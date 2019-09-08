Kirstie Alley criticizes PC culture: 'I'd rather be a prick'

Kirstie Alley hit out at “PC rules and [regulations]” on Twitter late Saturday night, quipping, “I’d rather be a prick” than keep track of what is and isn’t deemed offensive these days.

The Cheers star’s comment raised eyebrows, with critics accusing her of being a “privileged white woman who doesn’t care about others,” while likeminded fans praised her for “calling it as it is.”

I can’t keep up with all the PC rules and regs for proper terminology behavior and “thought”...Or the enforced views that MUST be accepted and complied with in order to be a considered a “good” person. Screw it.. I’d rather be a prick — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 8, 2019

It’s unclear what prompted the actress’s tweet, though she had recently mused online about Dave Chappelle’s controversial new Netflix special, Sticks and Stones, tweeting, “if you are PC-crazy, skip it.”

“Tolerance isn’t standing up for what’s popular,” she added in a follow-up to her pro-Chappelle tweet. “Tolerance is understanding and implementing human rights to all humans even though you don’t necessarily agree with their views. Human rights is a good place to start when seeking tolerance for one’s self and others.”

But her message decrying PC culture has rubbed some, including former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, the wrong way. While offended commenters accused the star of being insensitive, some critics also challenged Alley’s Scientologist views.

Just say you don’t want to be anything other than a privileged white woman who doesn’t care about others and keep it moving. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 8, 2019

Next time you want to say “pc” replace it with what it actually means: “respecting other people.”



And then see how that feels, prick. — Ben Jackson (@DadoftheDecade) September 8, 2019

Wow. This is why we all like the Diane years better on Cheers. — N🅰️TH🅰️N (@NateBlanchett) September 8, 2019

This coming from a Scientologist? pic.twitter.com/EcTwhIGfYj — ZeldaBizarre 🕷🔔📔🕯 (@ZeldaBizarre) September 8, 2019

But some fans saw her dismissal of PC culture to be a refreshing escape form Hollywood’s “mob mentality.”

Too much over sensitivity. And the ones that play the victim, are the most evil ones. — ❤~Stefie NYGiants~❤ (@stefiegirlNYG) September 8, 2019

Can’t keep up because ppl keep making them up as they go along . 99% to make themselves feel superior. 🤦🏻‍♀️ This mob mentality needs to end too. — BeckyLee01 (@Lee01Becky) September 8, 2019

I'm just gonna be myself and I have no doubt some might say I'm also a prick but hey....I'm good with that. I don't live my life based on how others see me. Glad to see you don't either! 🥰 — AcaciaWildwood (@AcaciaWildwood) September 8, 2019

In other words, you'd rather be a normal person? Welcome to the club. — ⚡T E V E N - The (Fandom Menace) Illustrator ✝ (@StevenWayneArt) September 8, 2019

🙌🏻 YES!! Finally someone in Hollywood calling it as it is! TY TY — Donna (@peanut21466) September 8, 2019

Alley later joked that Twitter critics could get away with calling her a “f***ing alien worshipping has-been irrelevant fat f***ing ancient pig” while crying foul if she responded “listen, sister.” But she did also tweet a message apologizing to anyone she offended, adding “I, like you, learn as I go along.”

Hey if I offended anyone today, and I did, I’m sorry. I don’t know every word that would be considered wrong or offensive but I, like you, learn as I go along. ✍🏻Noted ❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 8, 2019

