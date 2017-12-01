Kirstie Alley slams culture of firings over sexual harassment allegations

Kirstie Allie has unleashed a broadside against the movie and TV companies who are firing actors, producers and directors over accusations of sexual misconduct.

The former Cheers star took to Twitter to call the scandal engulfing Hollywood ‘bulls**t’, making the comments soon after the firing of US news host Matt Lauer from NBC following allegations of sexual harassment

“What the hell is happening?” she wrote.

“We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers?”

“Can’t confront your accuser? This is bulls**t. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people.”

Despite the timing of the tweets, she added that her remarks were not in relation to Matt Lauer’s sacking specifically.

What the hell is happening? We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers? Can't confront your accuser? This is bullshit. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2017





I may be mistaken (I'm not) I don't believe I've ever mentioned Matt L. in ANY tweet EVER.. another example of MISDUPLICATION run a muck — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 30, 2017





A raft of actors, producers, writers and executives have been dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Some, like producer Harvey Weinstein, now have open police investigations into claims of assault and harassment.

Meanhile, the likes of Kevin Spacey have dismissed following multiple accusations of impropriety.

Read more

Weinstein expelled from Directors Guild of America

Spacey being ‘investigated’ over new UK assault claim

John Lasseter’s Disney is career isn’t over yet



