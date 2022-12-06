Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous Dies at 71

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker
Instagram Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died after a short battle with cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Kirstie Alley on Cheers

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The statement concludes with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

The statement was also shared on Alley's Instagram page.

Alley's friend John Travolta paid tribute to the actress on social media following the news of her death.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie," he shared alongside a snap of the late star. "I know we will see each other again."

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers.

She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. She went on to receive her second Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994.

Alley also appeared on television shows including Veronica's Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie and Scream Queens.

In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley's Big Life. She also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

She also starred on the big screen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Summer School (1987), Look Who's Talking (1989), It Takes Two (1995) and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).

This is a developing story.

